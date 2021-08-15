SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 45,535 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 553.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. 2,443,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

