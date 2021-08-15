SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,044 shares during the period. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRF. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.39. 38,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45.

