SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,004 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 5.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.81% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $44,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 392,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,822,000.

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $53.22. 54,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,978. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $53.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16.

