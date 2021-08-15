SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIB. Motco purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 12,739 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.