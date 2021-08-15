SPC Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded down $2.17 on Friday, hitting $124.62. 3,887,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

