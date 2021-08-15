SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $76.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

