SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $806,142,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,512,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,963,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,683,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $107.29. 78,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,135. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

