SPC Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. raised their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RJF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. 308,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

