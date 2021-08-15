SPC Financial Inc. Sells 15,305 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 427,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $81.66. 88,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

