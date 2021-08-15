SPC Financial Inc. Sells 4,945 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,379 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.34.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

