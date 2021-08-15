SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

