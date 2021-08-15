SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Position Cut by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 103,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

Shares of CWB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.64. 830,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,916. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $65.48 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

