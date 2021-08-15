SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,855 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.99% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $58,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FEZ. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

