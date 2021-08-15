SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,191,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,425.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.73 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

