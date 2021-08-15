SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,705. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.