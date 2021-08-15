SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,963 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $36,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 882,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.