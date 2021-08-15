SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 915,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,303. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

