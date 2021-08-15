SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $125.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.35. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

