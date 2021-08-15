SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period.

XPH opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

