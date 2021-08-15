Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00291112 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000538 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

