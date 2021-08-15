Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $434.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

