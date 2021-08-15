SPINDLE (SPD) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $337,867.68 and $119.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,757.13 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01033039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00371767 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00449159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006329 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004889 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

