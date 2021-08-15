Spore Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $172,144.00 (SPORE)

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 15th. Spore has a market cap of $7.63 million and $172,144.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spore has traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spore

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

