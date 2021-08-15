Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $447.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

