Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,834 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 383.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.12. 787,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.