Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,463 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.