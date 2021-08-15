Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $13.49 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,343,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $107.72. 245,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

