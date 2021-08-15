Spreng Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

