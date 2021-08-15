SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 563.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPX FLOW worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.