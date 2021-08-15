Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.35.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

