Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.35.
SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.