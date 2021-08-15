Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.35.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

