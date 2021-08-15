SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.70). SQZ Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($7.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,586,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

