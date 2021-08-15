Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.39

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and approximately $27.99 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00132163 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00154327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.47 or 1.00103192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,954,020 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

