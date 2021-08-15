Stafi Trading Down 9.2% This Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00004706 BTC on popular exchanges. Stafi has a market capitalization of $25.19 million and $45.79 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.23 or 0.00287646 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037964 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

