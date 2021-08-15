Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Cap of $1,526.09

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,526.09 and approximately $17.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00021988 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001247 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001289 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

