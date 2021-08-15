Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.