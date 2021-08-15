Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.70).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

