Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. SEB Equities began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 705.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

