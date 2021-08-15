Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. 4,357,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.