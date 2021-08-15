Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.