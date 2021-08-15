STARSHIP Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0925 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $35,312.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00131133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.85 or 0.00154762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.07 or 0.99990951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.71 or 0.00880278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.69 or 0.06992770 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

