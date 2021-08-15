Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

STWD stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after buying an additional 589,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after buying an additional 44,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,392,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 22,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

