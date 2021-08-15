State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,200 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 583,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.77 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $144.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

