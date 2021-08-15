State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $524,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT opened at $211.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

