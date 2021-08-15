State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 19,250 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,405,000 after purchasing an additional 145,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

