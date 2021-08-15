State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 20,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock valued at $186,042,777. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.