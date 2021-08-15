State of Michigan Retirement System Buys New Shares in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 423,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.29% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REZI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

