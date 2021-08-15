State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.01 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

