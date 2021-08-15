State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,352 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,343,991. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

