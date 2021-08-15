State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.28 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in HP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in HP by 100.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,320 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 61,259 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 11.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.01 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

