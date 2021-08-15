State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.65 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 78,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $712,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

